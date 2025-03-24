Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,026,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,239,000 after buying an additional 3,707,734 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,818,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,926,000 after buying an additional 431,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,813,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,755,000 after buying an additional 2,189,339 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,381,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,211,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after buying an additional 440,890 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.11. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

