Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 34,485 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 108.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,485 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,415,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after acquiring an additional 95,022 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 338.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

