Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $138.76 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,550.75. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

