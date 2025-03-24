Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,363 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Grab were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

