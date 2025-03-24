American Century Companies Inc. Sells 636,340 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,303,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $121,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 160,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 236.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,430,000 after buying an additional 134,741 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $28.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.