American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,496,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $138,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Brink’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $83.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $82.78 and a one year high of $115.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

