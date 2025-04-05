AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 10,437,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 16,850,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.45%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,912,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,275 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,331 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

