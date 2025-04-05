Rahlfs Capital LLC Invests $2.16 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Rahlfs Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

