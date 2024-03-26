Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CG

Insider Activity

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$7.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.36.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.4803493 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.