accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

accesso Technology Group Trading Up 0.4 %

ACSO traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 533 ($6.74). 11,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.53. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 500 ($6.32) and a one year high of GBX 822.12 ($10.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £222.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4,098.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 529.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 562.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.76), for a total value of £802,500 ($1,014,153.92). In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £321,904.80 ($406,805.00). Also, insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.76), for a total value of £802,500 ($1,014,153.92). Insiders have sold 265,589 shares of company stock worth $142,388,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

