ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby Sells 8,131 Shares

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87.

ARC Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:ARX traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.18. 436,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$14.83 and a 1-year high of C$24.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.53. The firm has a market cap of C$14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. Research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1692732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

ARX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.02.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

