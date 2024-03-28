First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.