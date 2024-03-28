Sage Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,285,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ACWX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 398,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,637. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.