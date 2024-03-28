Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Up 130.4% in March

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE BGX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $12.44.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
