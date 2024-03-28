Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Up 130.4% in March

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BGX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,594 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 361,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

