Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $499.07 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $508.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.