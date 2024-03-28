Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $232.16

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $232.16 and last traded at $231.29, with a volume of 144895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.69.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

