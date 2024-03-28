Pearson (LON:PSON) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,046.50

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,046.50 ($13.23) and last traded at GBX 1,045.50 ($13.21), with a volume of 374340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,035 ($13.08).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSON shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.32) to GBX 965 ($12.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.16) to GBX 1,220 ($15.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 980.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 949.51. The company has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,952.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,339.62%.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

