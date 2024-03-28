Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cartica Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,393,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,998,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

CITE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

