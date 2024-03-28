Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Short Interest Update

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUJA. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the third quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance

BUJA remained flat at $10.50 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,609. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

