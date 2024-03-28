Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.3%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $135.44 and last traded at $136.24. Approximately 3,209,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,568,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

