Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Central Securities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.7 %

CET traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $41.76. 29,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,634. Central Securities Co. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

