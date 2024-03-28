Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 25 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 177,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.88. 367,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,024. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

