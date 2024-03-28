Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $139.45 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00002656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $139.45 million and $577,521.43 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,674.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.18 or 0.00809572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.82 or 0.00132742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00045953 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00058990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00191394 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00129923 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,290,152 coins and its circulating supply is 74,290,062 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

