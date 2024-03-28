UnlimitedIP (UIP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.99 Million

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $16.99 million and $8.24 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.01011601 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

