Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after acquiring an additional 522,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.65. 1,990,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,754. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

