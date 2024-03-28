First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 333 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $249.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

