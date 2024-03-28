First National Corp MA ADV Sells 22,180 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

