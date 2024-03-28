First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 198,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 191,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

