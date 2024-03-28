Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JUST stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $75.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $329.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.