Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.71

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 6490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 192.7% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 32,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 57,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

