Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 573 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $777.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $334.58 and a one year high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $730.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.01.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

