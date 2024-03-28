Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

General Electric stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,648,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,999. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.54.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

