Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

SOI traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,331. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

