Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.60. 199,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 516,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

