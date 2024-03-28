Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 2,657 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 0.54% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 406,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

JULT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.86. 8,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,705. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.55.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

