Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $683,000.

HYBL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.32. 18,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

