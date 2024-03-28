iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.43. 7,348,461 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

