Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 9.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,705,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 600,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,482 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $23.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $925.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,097. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $493.42 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $943.67 and a 200 day moving average of $809.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

