iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEMA stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $70.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,760,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

