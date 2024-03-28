Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Expands By 259.0%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 259.0% from the February 29th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:GGLL opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.2002 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
