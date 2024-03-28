Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Expands By 259.0%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 259.0% from the February 29th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:GGLL opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.2002 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGLL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.