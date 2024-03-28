iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.35

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.35 and last traded at $159.24, with a volume of 240855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.