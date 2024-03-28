BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BIOYF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0332 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.