iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.60

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.60 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 89357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWP. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

