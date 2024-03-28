1,313 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

DE traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $410.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

