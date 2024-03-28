Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.61

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $196.61 and last traded at $194.85, with a volume of 16965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.