D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.68

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.68 and last traded at $163.41, with a volume of 46567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.