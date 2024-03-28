MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,264 shares of company stock worth $25,826,869 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO traded down $8.90 on Thursday, reaching $1,249.61. The stock had a trading volume of 149,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,268.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,103.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $664.41 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

