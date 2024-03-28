Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Purchases 44,862 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,862 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico comprises about 2.0% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE PAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
