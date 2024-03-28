GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stake Cut by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. GXO Logistics accounts for 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. 687,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.63.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

