Oasys Price Reaches $0.0946 on Exchanges (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Oasys has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Oasys has a market capitalization of $196.84 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can now be bought for $0.0946 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.0954784 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,226,864.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

